RWE Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/15/2019 | 04:00am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.01.2019 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Ottmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.90 EUR 30049.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.90 EUR 30049.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


15.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48363  15.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
