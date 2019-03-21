|
RWE Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/21/2019 | 09:50am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.03.2019 / 14:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Reiner
|Last name(s):
|Böhle
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|22.51 EUR
|31514.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|22.51 EUR
|31514.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|TGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|Altenessener Str. 35
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
Sales 2019
16 753 M
EBIT 2019
761 M
Net income 2019
705 M
Debt 2019
21 248 M
Yield 2019
3,55%
P/E ratio 2019
|
21,91
P/E ratio 2020
|
13,23
EV / Sales 2019
|
2,09x
EV / Sales 2020
|
1,43x
Capitalization
|
13 686 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends RWE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
24
|Average target price
23,6 €
|Spread / Average Target
6,2%