RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE

(RWE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

06/18/2019 | 09:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

18.06.2019 / 15:34
Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Payment report
Date of disclosure / German: June 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 25, 2019 German: http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/3796150/rwe/investor-relations/governance/zahlungsberichte/ English: http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/en/3796150/rwe/investor-relations/corporate-governance/payment-reports/


18.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826685  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 206 M
EBIT 2019 793 M
Net income 2019 567 M
Debt 2019 7 921 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 23,81
P/E ratio 2020 14,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 14 433 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 24,6 €
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE19.54%15 380
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.25%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY27.33%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.51%34 332
ENGIE2.40%34 295
ORSTED AS28.94%34 057
