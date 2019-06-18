DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG



18.06.2019 / 15:34

Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RWE Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be disclosed : Report: Payment report

Date of disclosure / German: June 25, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 25, 2019 German: http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/3796150/rwe/investor-relations/governance/zahlungsberichte/ English: http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/en/3796150/rwe/investor-relations/corporate-governance/payment-reports/

