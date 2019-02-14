Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE

(RWE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 09:40am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.02.2019 / 15:38
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Altenessener Str. 35
Postal code: 45141
City: Essen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB7KCA94ACC940

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, U.S.A., United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Feb 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.83 % 0.16 % 5.98 % 575745499
Previous notification 5.85 % 0.08 % 5.94 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007037129 0 33556243 0.00 % 5.83 %
US74975E3036 0 55 0.00 % 0.00001 %
Total 33556298 5.83 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities N/A N/A 886425 0.15 %
    Total 886425 0.15 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash 10619 0.002 %
      Total 10619 0.002 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
Trident Merger, LLC % % %
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % %
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % %
BlackRock Fund Advisors % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Lux Finco S.à.r.l. % % %
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK % % %
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP % % %
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l. % % %
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l. % % %
BlackRock (Luxemburg) S.A. % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l. % % %
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock International Limited % % %
BlackRock Life Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG % % %
iShares (DE) | Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen % % %
 
BlackRock, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % %
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % %
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % %
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % %
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited % % %
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % %
BlackRock Group Limited % % %
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % %
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited % % %
BlackRock Fund Managers Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Feb 2019


14.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776161  14.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWE
09:40aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
02/12RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/12RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Correction of a release from 11/02/2019 according to Ar..
EQ
02/11RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
02/08RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
02/08RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
02/07RWE : cancels GBP 750 million hybrid bond on earliest possible date
AQ
02/06RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
02/05Innogy to restructure npower after failed SSE deal - COO
RE
02/05RWE : and Syneco to step up co-operation in trading and portfolio management
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 024 M
EBIT 2018 2 805 M
Net income 2018 886 M
Debt 2018 21 157 M
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 14,83
P/E ratio 2019 14,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 13 586 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,5 €
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE18.17%15 319
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE6.78%50 015
ENGIE11.38%38 306
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.29%36 978
SEMPRA ENERGY5.48%31 263
ORSTED9.82%30 401
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.