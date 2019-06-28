Log in
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/28/2019 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Law amendment of securities according to § 50 Para. 1, No. 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.06.2019 / 09:42
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 1 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On May 3, 2019 the annual general meeting and the preferred shareholder meeting of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, resolved that all non-voting preferred shares shall be converted to voting bearer common shares. The corresponding amendments of the company's Articles of Incorporation were entered into the Company's commercial register at the District Court (Amtsgericht) Essen on June 28, 2019 and thereby became effective.

Following the entry of the amendments of the Company's Articles of Incorporation all previous non-voting bearer preferred shares have been converted into voting bearer common shares abolishing the preferred dividend stipulated in Article 4, Paragraph 4 of the previous version of the Articles of Incorporation.

The conversion of preferred shares to common shares does not affect the amount of the Company's capital stock. It still remains EUR 1,573,748,477.44. However, henceforth, the capital stock consists of 614,745,499 non-par value voting bearer common shares. The share of each shareholder in the Company's capital stock thus remains unchanged.

The conversion of the preferred shares into common shares requires a conversion of the stock market listing. The depositary banks will adjust the holdings of their customers in preferred shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to common shares of the Company at a ratio of 1:1 and change the previous securities identification numbers from ISIN DE0007037145 and WKN 703714 to ISIN DE0007037129 and WKN 703712. The conversion of the preferred shares is solely conducted via the collective security deposit system. No actions are required by the shareholders themselves.

All of the 39,000,000 voting bearer common shares created by the conversion of the 39,000,000 non-voting bearer preferred shares shall be admitted upon application to the trading on the regulated market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the section of the regulated market with additional post admission obligations (Prime Standard) as well as on the regulated market on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange on June 28, 2019. Commencement of trading and listing is scheduled for July 1, 2019.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board


28.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

832803  28.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=832803&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
