RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU)
596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052
On 23 January 2018 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs
of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE
Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.
In January 2019 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee
acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation
UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 457 shares of RWE
Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs.
The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 17.564843. The
company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 8,027.13 (excluding
ancillary costs).
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively
executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the
'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's (http://
www.rwe.com/).
07.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de