RWE

(RWE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/08 04:06:10 am
21.755 EUR   +0.76%
03:05aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/07EU antitrust regulators investigate E.ON, Innogy deal
RE
03/07EU to Probe E.ON's Proposed Takeover of Innogy
DJ
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

03/08/2019 | 03:05am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08.03.2019 / 09:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 01 February 2019 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In March 2019 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 830 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 18.859189. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 15,653.13 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's (http:// www.rwe.com/).


08.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

785465  08.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 044 M
EBIT 2018 2 984 M
Net income 2018 888 M
Debt 2018 18 474 M
Yield 2018 3,26%
P/E ratio 2018 14,91
P/E ratio 2019 15,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 13 269 M
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,5 €
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE13.84%14 868
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.14%42 678
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.47%38 019
ENGIE6.03%36 109
SEMPRA ENERGY12.49%33 151
ORSTED11.09%30 832
