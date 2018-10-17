RWE : Ferrybridge Centenary Celebration

October 2018 will mark 100 years since the Yorkshire Electric Power Company purchased an area of land from the Marquess of Crewe. The site, adjacent to the River Aire, was bought for the purposes of building what was to be the UK's largest electricity generating station, using coal brought from the nearby colliery.

To celebrate the milestone, RWE Generation's Ferrybridge site will be hosting an open day* for the public on Saturday 27 October at 3pm-7pm, to celebrate the past, present and future of the site and local area.

The Ferrybridge site is one of the most prestigious and historically important for the UK's power industry; producing electricity continuously for 90 years, and producing more power than any other location in the UK.

The beautiful red brick Grade II listed building that housed the original turbines of the 'A' Station is still standing today. It continues to be an important site for the power industry, housing one of the finest heavy engineering workshops in the country, and a training academy that continues to educate and develop young talent through apprenticeship, technician and graduate programmes.

Andy Alden, Ferrybridge Engineering & Support Services Manager said, 'It's not every day you mark 100 years of operations at an industrial site or business. We are proud to celebrate this occasion with the local community and staff past and present with two events; and recognise the communities that make us proud to be who we are, where we are.'

The event will include; entertainment in a marquee with local musicians and groups, hot food, children's activities, stalls, tombola and stands and presentations from local community groups and charities.

The team will also be inviting everyone to join them on a fascinating tour of the heavy engineering workshop with industry experts explaining the history of the site from the 1920s right up to present day.

*The events are already a sell-out, and we look forward to welcoming everyone soon.