RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE (RWE)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/17 04:30:28 pm
17.513 EUR   -0.61%
04:03pRWE : Ferrybridge Centenary Celebration
02:38pRWE : will seek damages if Germany shuts coal plants abruptly - Die ..
10/16RWE : Claus C operational again
RWE : Ferrybridge Centenary Celebration

10/17/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

October 2018 will mark 100 years since the Yorkshire Electric Power Company purchased an area of land from the Marquess of Crewe. The site, adjacent to the River Aire, was bought for the purposes of building what was to be the UK's largest electricity generating station, using coal brought from the nearby colliery.

To celebrate the milestone, RWE Generation's Ferrybridge site will be hosting an open day* for the public on Saturday 27 October at 3pm-7pm, to celebrate the past, present and future of the site and local area.

The Ferrybridge site is one of the most prestigious and historically important for the UK's power industry; producing electricity continuously for 90 years, and producing more power than any other location in the UK.

The beautiful red brick Grade II listed building that housed the original turbines of the 'A' Station is still standing today. It continues to be an important site for the power industry, housing one of the finest heavy engineering workshops in the country, and a training academy that continues to educate and develop young talent through apprenticeship, technician and graduate programmes.

Andy Alden, Ferrybridge Engineering & Support Services Manager said, 'It's not every day you mark 100 years of operations at an industrial site or business. We are proud to celebrate this occasion with the local community and staff past and present with two events; and recognise the communities that make us proud to be who we are, where we are.'

The event will include; entertainment in a marquee with local musicians and groups, hot food, children's activities, stalls, tombola and stands and presentations from local community groups and charities.

The team will also be inviting everyone to join them on a fascinating tour of the heavy engineering workshop with industry experts explaining the history of the site from the 1920s right up to present day.

*The events are already a sell-out, and we look forward to welcoming everyone soon.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 14:02:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 444 M
EBIT 2018 2 854 M
Net income 2018 884 M
Debt 2018 20 767 M
Yield 2018 3,97%
P/E ratio 2018 12,40
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 10 647 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,7 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE2.79%12 301
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE38.68%50 189
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.84%35 719
ENGIE-18.03%33 016
SEMPRA ENERGY7.65%31 456
ORSTED19.57%26 327
