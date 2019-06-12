Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE

(RWE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RWE : Generation statement on the 2019 T-1 UK capacity auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 02:44pm EDT

This evening the Electricity Market Reform (EMR) Delivery Body, National Grid, announced that the UK capacity auction has cleared at £0.77/kW/yr, 3626.196 MW's have been secured for the UK for delivery in 2019/20.

National Grid have released a provisional list of the UK assets which have successfully secured a conditional agreement, which you can view here. This information is still subject to Secretary of State approval. The auction ran from 11-12 June.

This provisional announcement suggests that Grimsby and Cowes 2 did not secure an agreement in the T-1 capacity auction for delivery in 2019/20. Although our Grimsby and Cowes site did not secure an agreement at this provisional stage, this result is aligned with our auction bidding strategy. Grimsby has a 15 year agreement from 2020-2035 and Cowes 2 has capacity agreements for 2020/2021 and 2021/2022.

All of RWE's other operational, eligible UK assets have already entered into Capacity Market Agreements for delivery in 2019/20.

The UK Capacity Market has proven that it can successfully deliver security of supply at the lowest cost to consumers. We hope that Capacity Market payments are reinstated as soon as possible following an in depth investigation by the European Commission.

RWE stands for security of energy supply and provides flexible, firm capacity, making it a key partner to enable the UK to transition to a low carbon electricity future. We are the UK's second largest generator, supplying around 10% of the UK's electricity with 8.6GW of installed capacity. The portfolio includes the UK's largest fleet of gas-powered stations, along with some coal and a small amount of biomass.

The transaction between RWE and E.ON will transform RWE into a leading European power generator for renewable energies, with a diversified portfolio of assets. Once complete, following the integration of E.ON and innogy's renewable businesses, RWE would have over 9GW of renewable capacity globally, as well as a substantial project pipeline. RWE will become the 3rd largest renewable generator in Europe and the 2nd largest offshore wind owner in the world.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 18:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWE
02:44pRWE : Generation statement on the 2019 T-1 UK capacity auction
PU
06/08INNOGY : Germanys Innogy breaks ground on Ohio wind farm
AQ
06/07RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/03Can a derivative turn Europe's green energy dream into virtual reality?
RE
05/23EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Hit By Slowing Chinese Economic Growth
DJ
05/20RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
05/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Ford, Facebook, Walmart
05/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 13 206 M
EBIT 2019 793 M
Net income 2019 567 M
Debt 2019 7 921 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 23,81
P/E ratio 2020 14,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 14 433 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 24,6 €
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE22.54%15 380
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.75%43 036
SEMPRA ENERGY23.94%36 195
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.79%34 332
ENGIE4.35%34 295
ORSTED AS29.22%34 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About