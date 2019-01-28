RWE : German 2038 Exit From Coal Would Be Too Early

--A commission appointed by the German government has presented a plan to phase out lignite and hard-coal-fired power plants by 2022 and exit coal by 2038

--The plan would have significant consequences for the country's energy sector and in particular for RWE, the company said

--RWE says the 2038 end date is far too early for the company

By Pietro Lombardi

A plan to phase out lignite and hard-coal-fired power plants by 2022 and all coal-fired power stations by 2038 in Germany would have "far-reaching consequences for the German energy sector" and in particular for RWE AG (RWE.XE), the company said Saturday.

RWE's statement was in reaction to a plan outlined by a commission appointed by the German government last year to come up with proposals to achieve climate targets in the energy sector, it said. The commission is also tasked with finding solutions, including new jobs and investments, for the regions and the sectors affected the most by the changes.

"The commission's proposals have serious consequences for RWE's lignite business. We will carefully analyze the concrete consequences for our company. The yardstick for the assessment must be that politicians find solutions that neither disadvantage the affected employees nor the company," Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said.

The company is open to discussions, the CEO said.

The Commission for Growth, Structural Change and Employment in Germany--which includes scientists, representatives of business groups, politics and environmental organizations--presented its final report on Saturday, the company said.

The commission's recommendation for Germany to exit coal by 2038 is "far too early for the company," RWE said.

"It is therefore reasonable to re-examine this date in 2032. An extension that is necessary from the point of view of security of supply should then also be considered," it said.

RWE said the commission's proposals are very ambitious, particularly because the country is set to exit nuclear power by 2022.

The proposals "can form the basis for policy makers to create a reliable planning framework for companies, employees and regions," the German company said.

"It is important that this does not result in any disadvantages for the people affected. Thus it is coherent that the commission recognizes compensation for the economic disadvantages that companies will suffer as a result of politically motivated intervention in their property," it said.

Implementing the proposals "would represent a structural political tour de force for the regions concerned," RWE said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com