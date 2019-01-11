Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE (RWE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RWE : Germany's biggest state wants at least 10 billion euros for exiting coal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 08:27am EST

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - North Rhine-Westphalia, one of Germany's coal-mining states, is demanding at least 10 billion euros (£9 billion) in structural support if coal-fired power stations are phased out, its economy minister said.

Germany is hammering out plans for how to abandon polluting coal stations in favour of renewables, which accounted for more than 40 percent of the energy mix last year, beating coal for the first time.

The German cabinet has appointed a coal commission to find a compromise on how operators of these assets and the regions they are located in could be compensated. The commission aims to wrap up its work on Feb. 1.

"For North Rhine-Westphalia, we expect a double-digit billion euro amount for structural change and infrastructure over the next decades," North Rhine-Westphalia's Economy Minister Andreas Pinkwart told journalists on Friday.

He said the exact sum could not be determined yet but added it would certainly be more than 10 billion euros. "Supported by Germany and the EU, the coal district can evolve into a model for how to safeguard energy and other resources."

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, is home to some of the country's largest energy groups, including RWE, Uniper and Steag, which all operate coal-fired power plants.

So far, Germany's governing coalition has agreed to spend 1.5 billion euros to help regions affected by the planned exit from coal.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE -0.64% 20.13 Delayed Quote.6.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWE
08:27aRWE : Germany's biggest state wants at least 10 billion euros for exiting coal
RE
01/10RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
01/09RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
01/07RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
01/07RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
2018RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
2018RWE : Woodside & RWE Sign Agreement for Mid-Term LNG Supply
AQ
2018RWE : Woodside signs agreement with RWE for mid-term LNG supply
AQ
2018RWE : Australia`s Woodside, Germany`s RWE sign second LNG supply deal
AQ
2018RWE : Woodside and RWE sign agreement for mid-term LNG supply
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 42 105 M
EBIT 2018 2 434 M
Net income 2018 847 M
Debt 2018 20 905 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 13,65
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 12 445 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 22,9 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE6.83%14 180
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.69%47 877
ENGIE7.51%37 241
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.87%34 321
SEMPRA ENERGY3.91%30 765
ORSTED2.30%28 789
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.