RWE (RWE)
RWE Reports Lower 1st Half Earnings, Backs 2018 View -- Update

08/14/2018 | 08:44am CEST

(Includes consolidated group figures, outlook adjustments.) 

 
   By Max Bernhard

RWE said Tuesday that its first-half earnings fell and that it has adjusted its financial reporting following the deal to sell its stake in Innogy SE to E.ON SE.

"As a result of this change, the consolidated figures for the RWE Group are only of limited informational value," RWE said.

RWE said it therefore provided key figures for its stand-alone business, excluding Innogy, in addition to its consolidated group figures.

For its stand-alone business, excluding Innogy, RWE reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) compared with EUR1.4 billion the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was EUR683 million compared with EUR883 million in the first six months of 2017, RWE said.

RWE reported group revenue of EUR6.83 billion, down from EUR7.47 billion a year ago. Accounting changes resulted in a lower reported revenue for 2018, RWE said. Group net profit in the period dropped to EUR162 million from EUR2.67 billion, the company said.

RWE said changes to its financial reporting would also affect full-year results and therefore its outlook.

Excluding Innogy's business, the company expects adjusted Ebitda of between EUR1.5 billion and EUR1.8 billion in 2018.

RWE said it still plans a dividend increase for fiscal 2018 to EUR0.70 from EUR0.50.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON 0.27% 9.273 Delayed Quote.2.34%
INNOGY SE 0.03% 37.57 Delayed Quote.14.98%
RWE 0.38% 20.89 Delayed Quote.22.88%
WTI 0.06% 67.42 Delayed Quote.11.08%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 096 M
EBIT 2018 3 026 M
Net income 2018 931 M
Debt 2018 17 765 M
Yield 2018 3,29%
P/E ratio 2018 14,04
P/E ratio 2019 12,22
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 12 652 M
