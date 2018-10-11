Log in
RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE (RWE)
News

RWE Warns of Job Cuts, Lower Output Over Hambach Verdict -WAZ

10/11/2018 | 10:57am CEST

--RWE is concerned that thousands of jobs are at risk after a German court ordered the company to temporarily halt mining operations in the Hambach Forest, where it employs around 4,600 people, newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

--The German energy company expects production of lignite coal to fall 38% to 15 million tons a year as a result of the court decision, resulting in millions of euros in financial damages, the newspaper says, citing a letter to employees from RWE CEO Martin Schmitz.

--RWE shares are down 0.9% at EUR16.96.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2EbeN8f

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 651 M
EBIT 2018 3 015 M
Net income 2018 946 M
Debt 2018 20 937 M
Yield 2018 4,09%
P/E ratio 2018 11,66
P/E ratio 2019 10,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 10 411 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 23,7 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE0.62%12 033
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE40.40%52 951
ENGIE-15.07%35 913
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.69%35 138
SEMPRA ENERGY7.99%31 831
ORSTED24.03%27 262
