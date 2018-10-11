RWE Warns of Job Cuts, Lower Output Over Hambach Verdict -WAZ

--RWE is concerned that thousands of jobs are at risk after a German court ordered the company to temporarily halt mining operations in the Hambach Forest, where it employs around 4,600 people, newspaper Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reports.

--The German energy company expects production of lignite coal to fall 38% to 15 million tons a year as a result of the court decision, resulting in millions of euros in financial damages, the newspaper says, citing a letter to employees from RWE CEO Martin Schmitz.

--RWE shares are down 0.9% at EUR16.96.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2EbeN8f

