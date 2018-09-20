Log in
RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE (RWE)
09/20 01:37:26 pm
21.345 EUR   -0.07%
01:18pRWE : is deeply saddened by a journalist’s tragic accident in ..
PU
09/17RWE : Rejects 2038 Germany Coal Exit Deadline
DJ
09/10RWE AKTIENGESEL : Release of a capital market information
EQ
OFFRE

RWE : is deeply saddened by a journalist’s tragic accident in Hambach Forest

09/20/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

RWE is deeply saddened by yesterday's tragic accident. A journalist reporting from the Hambach Forest fell from a considerable height and lost his life as a result.

Rolf Martin Schmitz, CEO of RWE AG: 'We are distressed and saddened by this event. Our deepest sympathies go to the man's friends and family.' Employees at the Hambach opencast mine are particularly shocked by the accident.

The police have clarified that the accident was not the result of police action.

RWE hopes that no one else will place themselves in such dangerous situations and appeals to the level-headedness of everyone involved.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 11:17:01 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE25.65%15 166
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE42.56%52 238
ENGIE-15.10%34 622
NATIONAL GRID PLC-11.56%34 584
SEMPRA ENERGY7.69%31 486
ORSTED22.65%27 339
