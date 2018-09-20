RWE : is deeply saddened by a journalist’s tragic accident in Hambach Forest

RWE is deeply saddened by yesterday's tragic accident. A journalist reporting from the Hambach Forest fell from a considerable height and lost his life as a result.

Rolf Martin Schmitz, CEO of RWE AG: 'We are distressed and saddened by this event. Our deepest sympathies go to the man's friends and family.' Employees at the Hambach opencast mine are particularly shocked by the accident.

The police have clarified that the accident was not the result of police action.

RWE hopes that no one else will place themselves in such dangerous situations and appeals to the level-headedness of everyone involved.