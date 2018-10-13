Log in
RWE    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE (RWE)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RWE : may cut mining jobs after court delays logging

10/13/2018 | 11:03am CEST

BERLIN (Reuters) - German utility RWE might have to cut jobs at its Hambach site following a court ruling that will delay plans to expand the mine by clearing an ancient forest, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Saturday.

CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz told the Rheinische Post newspaper that it was not yet clear how many jobs would go, but it would discuss the matter with trade unions and the works council, adding he could not rule out forced redundancies.

A court in the German city of Muenster ruled last week that RWE could not start logging in the Hambach forest until a separate court had reviewed environmental claims, which RWE said would push back mining until after 2020 and hit its earnings.

The RWE mine at Hambach employs 4,600 people. Earlier this week, RWE said output at the mine would decline by 10 to 15 million tonnes a year from its current level of 40 million tonnes due to the ruling.

In a separate interview published by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday, Schmitz said the hit to earnings would probably be about 100 to 200 million euros ($116 million - $231 million) a year.

Even if the clearing is allowed to go ahead, the lignite output of the mine will probably not reach previous levels, with Schmitz forecasting a permanent reduction of about 5 million tonnes a year due to the delay.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 444 M
EBIT 2018 3 016 M
Net income 2018 946 M
Debt 2018 20 937 M
Yield 2018 4,00%
P/E ratio 2018 11,92
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 10 661 M
Chart RWE
Duration : Period :
RWE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,8 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE3.06%12 323
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE39.78%51 155
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.02%35 925
ENGIE-18.52%33 491
SEMPRA ENERGY7.59%31 303
ORSTED20.90%26 768
