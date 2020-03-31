Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RWE Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2020 / 09:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf Martin
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.12 EUR 254.32 EUR
23.12 EUR 36992.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.12 EUR 37246.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58717  31.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RWE AG
03:25aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
03/30Carbon-free hydrogen production needs multi-billion dollar subsidies to make ..
RE
03/27RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
03/24Coronavirus crisis shakes Europe's power, gas prices
RE
03/24RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
03/24RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
03/23E.ON allies with Octopus Energy to revamp UK retail business
RE
03/20RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
03/19RWE : Security measure due to coronavirus, RWE postpones Annual General Meeting
AQ
03/18SECURITY MEASURE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS : RWE postpones Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 482 M
EBIT 2020 1 400 M
Net income 2020 974 M
Debt 2020 2 409 M
Yield 2020 3,85%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 14 194 M
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 31,52  €
Last Close Price 23,09  €
Spread / Highest target 90,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG-15.58%15 660
ORSTED A/S-4.27%41 880
NATIONAL GRID PLC1.04%41 525
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.79%35 084
E.ON SE0.24%27 463
ENGIE-34.38%25 159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group