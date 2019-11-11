Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:15am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

11.11.2019 / 16:11
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 01 February 2019 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In November 2019 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 862 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 24.181294. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 20,844.28 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website (http://www.rwe.com/).


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909967  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909967&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWE AG
10:15aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:15aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : quaterly earnings release
11/07RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterl..
EQ
11/06RWE : inks PPA in U.S. with Georgia Power
PU
11/06RWE Gets Power Supply Contract From Georgia Power
DJ
11/04RWE : delivers its first LNG cargo to Great Britain
PU
10/25RWE : Renewables to enter Polish offshore wind market
PU
10/24GOOD NEWS FOR THE ELECTRICITY MARKET : Capacity Market in Great Britain is compa..
PU
10/08RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/02RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 175 M
EBIT 2019 915 M
Net income 2019 843 M
Debt 2019 979 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 15 499 M
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 28,27  €
Last Close Price 26,92  €
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG38.04%17 160
SEMPRA ENERGY31.36%40 373
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.45%40 215
ENGIE13.25%39 794
ORSTED AS36.56%35 923
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-33.45%31 208
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group