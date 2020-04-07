Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2020 / 10:45
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On 23 December 2019 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.

In April 2020 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 500 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 20.361851. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 10,180.93 (excluding ancillary costs).

The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft's website (http://www.rwe.com/).


07.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Altenessener Str. 35
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1017145  07.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1017145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RWE AG
04:50aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:10aRWE AG(NEU) : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
ZD
04/06UK energy suppliers E.ON UK, Npower furlough staff due to coronavirus restric..
RE
04/06RWE AG(NEU) : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
ZD
04/03RWE : Supply and Trading GmbH - First energy transition data centre starts in Es..
AQ
04/02RWE enters Taiwanese offshore wind market
RE
04/02RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
04/01RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Correction of a release from 31/03/2020 according to Ar..
EQ
03/31RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
03/31RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 482 M
EBIT 2020 1 386 M
Net income 2020 963 M
Debt 2020 2 065 M
Yield 2020 3,87%
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 14 121 M
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 31,41  €
Last Close Price 22,97  €
Spread / Highest target 91,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG-14.55%16 186
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.48%41 346
ORSTED A/S-6.39%41 269
SEMPRA ENERGY-24.72%33 037
E.ON SE-8.15%27 051
ENGIE-35.58%24 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group