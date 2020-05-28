Log in
RWE : Announcement of the Joint Feasibility Study for the Offshore Wind Power Project planned off the coast of Yurihonjo City, Akita

05/28/2020 | 01:43am EDT

RWE Renewables Japan G.K.*1, and Kyuden Mirai Energy Company, Incorporated*2, signed a cooperation agreement on 23 April 2019 to jointly study opportunities for fixed-bottom offshore wind project developments in Japan.

We are very pleased to announce today that, based upon the above cooperation agreement, we have recently signed a Joint Bidding Agreement to enter into a full-scale feasibility study jointly undertaken by the two companies for the offshore wind power project planned off the coast of Yurihonjo City, Akita Prefecture.

We will proceed with formal preparations of the public tender to be organized by the central government based on the Offshore Wind Promotion Law*3, as well as the Environmental Impact Assessment filing process.

The two companies will work together, utilizing their respective know-how and strengths, to contribute to the expansion of an offshore wind power market in Japan and overseas, and to the realization of a sustainable society while gaining the understanding of local communities.

*1 Japanese entity of RWE Renewables, a leading renewable energy company in Germany. The renewable energy business line of E.ON Climate & Renewables was transferred to RWE Renewables in October 2019.

*2 A group company of Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., operates renewable energy business.

*3 The Act of Promoting Utilization of Sea Areas in Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime Renewable Energy Resources. Based on the law, the promotion area for offshore wind power generation shall be designated, and businesses shall be selected by public tender.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 05:42:00 UTC
