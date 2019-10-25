RWE : Renewables to enter Polish offshore wind market

RWE Renewables has acquired a pipeline of up to 4 offshore wind projects in Poland as part of its ambitions to enter the Polish offshore market and grow its offshore operations across Europe. The projects have a total generation capacity of more than 1.5 gigawatts. The company has acquired the shares in the project companies from private owners and developers. RWE intends to further develop, build and operate the projects.

The four projects, which are in different development stages, are all located around the Slupsk bank area in the central Polish Baltic Sea. Over the next years, development activities will continue, and the construction phase might start as early as 2023.

Following a recent asset swap with E.ON, RWE Renewables, the newest subsidiary of RWE, now has more than 9 gigawatts of installed capacity and 2.6 gigawatts under construction. The company has particularly strong capabilities and long-term expertise in the development, construction and operation of large offshore wind farms. With a total installed offshore wind capacity of 2.5 gigawatts, RWE Renewables ranks number 2 globally.

The company has already considerable experience in Poland through its longstanding and growing onshore operations. 'Poland is a very attractive emerging market for offshore wind, and one with the best untapped potential in Europe. RWE is keen to enter it early and leverage our global offshore capabilities and strong local presence, in order to help building a strong Offshore Wind sector in Poland,' says Sven Utermöhlen, COO Europe, Offshore & New Markets RWE Renewables.