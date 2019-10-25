Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RWE : Renewables to enter Polish offshore wind market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 05:41am EDT

RWE Renewables has acquired a pipeline of up to 4 offshore wind projects in Poland as part of its ambitions to enter the Polish offshore market and grow its offshore operations across Europe. The projects have a total generation capacity of more than 1.5 gigawatts. The company has acquired the shares in the project companies from private owners and developers. RWE intends to further develop, build and operate the projects.

The four projects, which are in different development stages, are all located around the Slupsk bank area in the central Polish Baltic Sea. Over the next years, development activities will continue, and the construction phase might start as early as 2023.

Following a recent asset swap with E.ON, RWE Renewables, the newest subsidiary of RWE, now has more than 9 gigawatts of installed capacity and 2.6 gigawatts under construction. The company has particularly strong capabilities and long-term expertise in the development, construction and operation of large offshore wind farms. With a total installed offshore wind capacity of 2.5 gigawatts, RWE Renewables ranks number 2 globally.

The company has already considerable experience in Poland through its longstanding and growing onshore operations. 'Poland is a very attractive emerging market for offshore wind, and one with the best untapped potential in Europe. RWE is keen to enter it early and leverage our global offshore capabilities and strong local presence, in order to help building a strong Offshore Wind sector in Poland,' says Sven Utermöhlen, COO Europe, Offshore & New Markets RWE Renewables.

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWE AG
05:41aRWE : Renewables to enter Polish offshore wind market
PU
10/24GOOD NEWS FOR THE ELECTRICITY MARKET : Capacity Market in Great Britain is compa..
PU
10/08RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/02RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/30THE NEW RWE : carbon neutral by 2040 and one of the world´s leading renewable en..
PU
09/30RWE Targets CO2 Neutrality, Annual EUR1.5 Billion Investments in Renewable En..
DJ
09/26RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/24RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/23German coal closure auctions could be costly, insufficient - study
RE
09/18RWE : Brussels paves the way for one of the biggest transactions in Germany's in..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 088 M
EBIT 2019 1 099 M
Net income 2019 815 M
Debt 2019 2 384 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 23,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 16 167 M
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 28,37  €
Last Close Price 28,08  €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG48.06%17 939
NATIONAL GRID PLC21.15%41 360
SEMPRA ENERGY36.85%40 650
ENGIE20.68%40 444
ORSTED AS43.26%38 938
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.54%31 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group