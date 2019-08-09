RWE : SSE secures capacity contracts from RWE coal plant

RWE is due to close its 1.56 gigawatt Aberthaw B power plant in Wales next year. Under Britain's capacity market, utilities are paid to provide electricity at short notice.

"This agreement means the station will be contracted through to September 2022, helping to safeguard customers’ power supplies by offering flexible and reliable generation capacity," said Stephen Wheeler, SSE managing director of thermal energy.

