MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/09 04:42:30 am
25.415 EUR   -1.15%
RWE : SSE secures capacity contracts from RWE coal plant
RE
02:02aBritain remains headache for Innogy as customers keep leaving
RE
01:31aInnogy Maintains Guidance After 1st Half Earnings Fall
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RWE : SSE secures capacity contracts from RWE coal plant

08/09/2019 | 04:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Innogy logo in Essen, Germany

LONDON (Reuters) - British energy supplier SSE has agreed with RWE Generation UK for the transfer of capacity market contracts from RWE's Aberthaw B power plant to SSE's Peterhead gas plant in Scotland, the firm said on Friday.

RWE is due to close its 1.56 gigawatt Aberthaw B power plant in Wales next year. Under Britain's capacity market, utilities are paid to provide electricity at short notice.

"This agreement means the station will be contracted through to September 2022, helping to safeguard customers’ power supplies by offering flexible and reliable generation capacity," said Stephen Wheeler, SSE managing director of thermal energy.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -1.01% 25.45 Delayed Quote.35.57%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 454 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 719 M
Finance 2019 5 007 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
Capitalization 14 802 M
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 25,62  €
Last Close Price 25,73  €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG35.57%16 596
ORSTED AS46.25%40 203
SEMPRA ENERGY24.93%37 534
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-22.28%36 643
ENGIE7.23%36 310
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.80%35 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
