Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

RWE Targets CO2 Neutrality, Annual EUR1.5 Billion Investments in Renewable Energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:49am EDT

By Kim Richters

Germany's RWE AG (RWE.XE) said Monday that it aims to become carbon-dioxide neutral by 2040, a plan that it calls a "resolute and responsible phasing out of fossil fuels."

The energy company said it will invest 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in renewable energy each year, expecting around 60% of its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to come from the renewables business.

"We will phase out fossil energy sources both consistently and responsibly," RWE's Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -0.60% 28.4 Delayed Quote.50.65%
WTI -0.91% 55.56 Delayed Quote.24.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWE AG
04:53aTHE NEW RWE : carbon neutral by 2040 and one of the world´s leading renewable en..
PU
04:49aRWE Targets CO2 Neutrality, Annual EUR1.5 Billion Investments in Renewable En..
DJ
09/26RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/24RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
EQ
09/23German coal closure auctions could be costly, insufficient - study
RE
09/18RWE : Brussels paves the way for one of the biggest transactions in Germany's in..
AQ
09/17E.ON to tackle Npower after EU clears Innogy takeover
RE
09/17EU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/17EU Clears E.ON's Acquisition of Innogy -- Update
DJ
09/17BRUSSELS PAVES THE WAY FOR ONE OF TH : the “new RWE” can get started
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 834 M
EBIT 2019 1 084 M
Net income 2019 768 M
Debt 2019 3 958 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 25,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 16 449 M
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,47  €
Last Close Price 28,48  €
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG50.65%18 008
SEMPRA ENERGY33.54%39 667
ORSTED AS45.74%39 215
ENGIE16.77%38 610
NATIONAL GRID PLC15.55%37 846
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-26.96%33 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group