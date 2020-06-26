Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RWE AG    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RWE : seeks dialogue with shareholder Amundi after criticism over coal exit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 03:12pm EDT

RWE said on Friday it would seek dialogue with investor Amundi, which criticised the speed of its plans to move away from fossil fuels.

"We will seek discussions (with Amundi) to explain our clearly mapped out withdrawal from coal," a spokesman for RWE said after a letter that Amundi had written to RWE management circulated.

Amundi, which holds 1.3% of RWE shares, said in a letter seen by Reuters that it saw RWE "at odds" with Paris Climate Targets as it intends to keep some brown coal plants running until 2038.

It demanded RWE provide a coal phase-out plan "fully compliant with the recommendations of climate science".

Shares in RWE, which is Europe's biggest CO2 polluter, lost 1.3% on Friday to close at 31.48 euros.

Environmentalists protested at mining sites in the Rhineland and eastern German Lusatia, as Germany prepares to pass a coal exit law next week, from which RWE stands to gain 2.6 billion euros (2.37 billion pounds).

RWE said at its annual general meeting that its domestic and international renewable activities will take off, while in Britain it has completed its exit from fossil fuels and was changing to biomass from coal in the Netherlands.

Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said in his speech: "We are leaving fossil fuels behind in a consistent and responsible fashion. We have a clear focus on renewable energies."

He said the company was performing robustly in the coronavirus pandemic and maintained a target for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 2.7 to 3.0 billion euros in 2020.

RWE has set aside 5 billion euros to invest in expanding renewable energy up to 2022.

RWE aims to be carbon-neutral by 2040, expanding wind and solar by 4 gigawatts (GW) to reach 13 GW 2022.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Michelle Martin and Giles Elgood)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI -0.86% 69.35 Real-time Quote.0.07%
RWE AG -1.32% 31.48 Delayed Quote.16.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RWE AG
03:12pRWE : seeks dialogue with shareholder Amundi after criticism over coal exit
RE
09:39aRWE : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.80 per share
PU
06/24German cabinet backs ?4.3 billion for utilities over brown coal phase-out
RE
06/24RWE : One-stop shop – RWE invests in new control system for power plant di..
PU
06/23RWE AG(NEU) : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
06/22German hydrogen economy to spark traded market for imports - consultants
RE
06/18Government to double support for hard-coal plant retrofits - sources
RE
06/18RWE : German LNG Terminal and RWE to explore Hydrogen opportunities via Brunsbüt..
PU
06/17RWE AG(NEU) : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
06/16RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 950 M 16 764 M 16 764 M
Net income 2020 1 010 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net Debt 2020 4 211 M 4 722 M 4 722 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 19 610 M 21 982 M 21 989 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 19 780
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 32,11 €
Last Close Price 31,90 €
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG16.64%22 009
ORSTED A/S10.54%48 129
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.06%42 399
SEMPRA ENERGY-20.76%34 320
ENGIE-23.89%29 683
E.ON SE2.56%28 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group