RWE AG

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report  
News 
News

RWE : shares hit four-and-a-half-year high on outlook lift

0
07/30/2019 | 04:05am EDT
The headquarters of the German power supplier RWE, which plans to break up subsidiary Innogy and share its assets with rival E.ON, is pictured in Essen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's largest electricity producer, on Tuesday raised its profit outlook for 2019 due to a stronger-than-expected performance at its volatile energy trading unit.

Shares in the utility rose as much as 3.3% after the news, hitting their highest since Dec. 22, 2014. At 0734 GMT, they were up 1.4%, the second-best performer among German blue-chip stocks <.GDAXI>.

RWE's Supply & Trading unit achieved core earnings of more than 400 million euros ($445 million) in the first six months of 2019, the utility said in a statement ahead of first-half results scheduled for Aug. 14.

For the whole group, RWE now expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.4 billion to 1.7 billion euros (£1.29-£1.56 billion), while adjusted net income is seen at 0.5 billion to 0.8 billion euros.

This compares with a previous outlook for 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros of adjusted EBITDA and 0.3 billion to 0.6 billion euros for adjusted net income.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Thomas Seythal)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 13 454 M
EBIT 2019 673 M
Net income 2019 698 M
Finance 2019 2 464 M
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 21,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 14 077 M
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 25,29  €
Last Close Price 24,45  €
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rolf Martin Schmitz Chief Executive Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Krebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank-Detlef Drake VP, Head-Corporate Research & Development
Frank Bsirske Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWE AG29.08%15 674
ORSTED AS43.40%38 821
SEMPRA ENERGY29.64%38 486
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.30%38 239
ENGIE14.29%37 674
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.09%35 773
