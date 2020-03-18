Security measure due to coronavirus: RWE postpones Annual General Meeting

Against the background of the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and the instructions issued by the responsible health departments, the Executive Board of RWE today decided not to hold the company's Annual General Meeting which was scheduled to take place on 28 April 2020, but to postpone it to a later date in 2020. For RWE, the health of the company's shareholders is of utmost priority. The same holds true for the health of RWE's employees and employees of partner companies involved in preparing and facilitating the Annual General Meeting. By postponing the event, RWE wants to actively contribute to slowing down the spread of the virus.

This decision will inevitably lead to a corresponding postponement of the resolution on the allocation of profit and of the dividend payment.

Depending on the further course of the wave of infections, RWE AG aims to hold the Annual General Meeting later in 2020 and to issue invitations to this postponed 2020 Annual General Meeting then.