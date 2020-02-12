Log in
RWS Holdings plc

RWS HOLDINGS PLC

(RWS)
RWS : 12 Feb 2020 - Grant of Options under the 2020 Save as you Earn (SAYE) Scheme – February 2020

02/12/2020 | 05:46pm EST

For immediate release

12 February 2020

RWS Holdings plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Grant of options under the 2020 Save as you Earn (SAYE) scheme

RWS Holdings plc ("RWS", "the Group"), one of the world's leading language, intellectual property support services and localization providers announces that on 12 February 2020 the following grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each was made under the Group's SAYE scheme.

Name

Position

Scheme

Award of

Option price

Expected

SAYE options

maturity

date

Richard

Chief

UK

1,292

£5.57

1 April 2023

Thompson

Executive

Officer

Des Glass

Chief

UK

1,292

£5.57

1 April 2023

Financial

Officer

Neil Simpkin

Joint

UK

1,292

£5.57

1 April 2023

Managing

Director, RWS

IP Services

For further information, please contact:

RWS Holdings plc

Andrew Brode, Chairman01753 480200

Richard Thompson, Chief Executive Officer

Des Glass, Chief Financial Officer

About RWS:

RWS is the world's leading provider of intellectual property support services (patent translations, international patent filing solutions and searches), a market leader in life sciences translations and linguistic validation, a leading localization provider, and a high-level specialist language service provider in other technical areas, providing for the diverse needs of a blue-chip multinational client base from Europe, North America and Asia.

RWS is based in the UK, with offices in Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Australia, and is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

Disclaimer

RWS Holdings plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:45:01 UTC
