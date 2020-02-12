RWS : 12 Feb 2020 - Grant of Options under the 2020 Save as you Earn (SAYE) Scheme – February 2020

For immediate release 12 February 2020

RWS Holdings plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Grant of options under the 2020 Save as you Earn (SAYE) scheme

RWS Holdings plc ("RWS", "the Group"), one of the world's leading language, intellectual property support services and localization providers announces that on 12 February 2020 the following grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each was made under the Group's SAYE scheme.

Name Position Scheme Award of Option price Expected SAYE options maturity date Richard Chief UK 1,292 £5.57 1 April 2023 Thompson Executive Officer Des Glass Chief UK 1,292 £5.57 1 April 2023 Financial Officer Neil Simpkin Joint UK 1,292 £5.57 1 April 2023 Managing Director, RWS IP Services

For further information, please contact:

RWS Holdings plc

Andrew Brode, Chairman01753 480200

Richard Thompson, Chief Executive Officer

Des Glass, Chief Financial Officer