RWS : 12 Feb 2020 - Grant of Options under the 2020 Save as you Earn (SAYE) Scheme – February 2020

For immediate release
12 February 2020
RWS Holdings plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Grant of options under the 2020 Save as you Earn (SAYE) scheme
RWS Holdings plc ("RWS", "the Group"), one of the world's leading language, intellectual property support services and localization providers announces that on 12 February 2020 the following grant of options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each was made under the Group's SAYE scheme.
Name
Position
Scheme
Award of
Option price
Expected
SAYE options
maturity
date
Richard
Chief
UK
1,292
£5.57
1 April 2023
Thompson
Executive
Officer
Des Glass
Chief
UK
1,292
£5.57
1 April 2023
Financial
Officer
Neil Simpkin
Joint
UK
1,292
£5.57
1 April 2023
Managing
Director, RWS
IP Services
For further information, please contact:
RWS Holdings plc
Andrew Brode, Chairman01753 480200
Richard Thompson, Chief Executive Officer
Des Glass, Chief Financial Officer
About RWS:
RWS is the world's leading provider of intellectual property support services (patent translations, international patent filing solutions and searches), a market leader in life sciences translations and linguistic validation, a leading localization provider, and a high-level specialist language service provider in other technical areas, providing for the diverse needs of a blue-chip multinational client base from Europe, North America and Asia.
RWS is based in the UK, with offices in Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Australia, and is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).
For further information, please visit: www.rws.com
