RWS : 12 Feb 2020 - Result of AGM – 12 February 2020

For immediate release 12 February 2020

RWS Holdings plc

Result of AGM

RWS Holdings plc ("RWS", "the Group"), one of the world's leading language, intellectual property support services and localization providers, confirms that all resolutions proposed at today's Annual General Meeting were duly passed. Resolutions 1 - 16 were passed on a show of hands. In accordance with the Takeover Code, resolution 17 was passed on a poll.

The notice of AGM, outlining the resolutions, as well as the voting results (inclusive of proxy votes lodged before the AGM) are now available on the Company's website at https://www.rws.com/investor-relations/agms/.

About RWS:

RWS is the world's leading provider of intellectual property support services (patent translations, international patent filing solutions and searches), a market leader in life sciences translations and linguistic validation, a leading localization provider, and a high-level specialist language service provider in other technical areas, providing for the diverse needs of a blue-chip multinational client base from Europe, North America and Asia.

RWS is based in the UK, with offices in Europe, North America, Asia, Latin America and Australia, and is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com