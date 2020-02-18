Log in
RWS Holdings plc    RWS   GB00BVFCZV34

RWS HOLDINGS PLC

(RWS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 11:35:01 am
598 GBp   +0.17%
12:34pRWS : 18 Feb 2020 - Increase in Share Capital – 18 February 2020
PU
12:34pRWS : 18 Feb 2020 - Director/PDMR Shareholding – Neil Simpkin
PU
12:10pRWS : Increase in Share Capital
PU
RWS : Increase in Share Capital

02/18/2020 | 12:10pm EST
Regulatory Story
Increase in Share Capital
Released 17:05 18-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3891D
RWS Holdings PLC
18 February 2020

For immediate release 18 February 2020

RWS Holdings plc

Increase in Share Capital

RWS Holdings plc ('RWS', 'the Group'), one of the world's leading language and intellectual property support services providers, announces that a total of 223,105 options to subscribe for ordinary shares of 1 penceeach ('shares') pursuant to the Company's share option plan, adopted on 3 April 2013, have been exercised by a Senior Manager of the Company on 17 February 2020.

Following this exercise, there are a further 152,635 vested options outstanding under the Company's unapproved option scheme and nil vested options under the approved option scheme.

RWS has issued new shares to satisfy these options bringing the total number of shares in issue to 275,188,492 an increase of 0.08%. The new shares rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Application has been made for the admission to trading on AIM of these 223,105 shares, which is expected to occur on 24 February 2020.

For further information, please contact:

RWS Holdings plc

Andrew Brode, Chairman

Richard Thompson, Chief Executive Officer

Des Glass, Chief Financial Officer

01753 480200

MHP (Financial PR advisor)

Katie Hunt / Simon Hockridge

0203 128 8100

Numis (Nomad & Joint Broker)

Stuart Skinner / Kevin Cruickshank (Nominated Adviser)

Will Bauton (Corporate Broker)

0207 260 1000

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Ben Wright / Toby Flaux / Alix Mecklenburg-Solodkoff

020 3753 3069


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
CARUWSNRRNUUAAR
Increase in Share Capital - RNS

RWS Holdings plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:08:05 UTC
