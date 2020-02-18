RWS : Increase in Share Capital

For immediate release 18 February 2020

RWS Holdings plc

Increase in Share Capital

RWS Holdings plc ('RWS', 'the Group'), one of the world's leading language and intellectual property support services providers, announces that a total of 223,105 options to subscribe for ordinary shares of 1 penceeach ('shares') pursuant to the Company's share option plan, adopted on 3 April 2013, have been exercised by a Senior Manager of the Company on 17 February 2020.

Following this exercise, there are a further 152,635 vested options outstanding under the Company's unapproved option scheme and nil vested options under the approved option scheme.

RWS has issued new shares to satisfy these options bringing the total number of shares in issue to 275,188,492 an increase of 0.08%. The new shares rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Application has been made for the admission to trading on AIM of these 223,105 shares, which is expected to occur on 24 February 2020.

For further information, please contact: