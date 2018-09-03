Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RWS Holdings plc       GB0033673939

RWS HOLDINGS PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

3 Sep 2018 - TR-1: Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings (31 Aug 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 08:27am CEST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- RWS Holdings plc tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Stock lending

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

NameCity and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

29/08/2018 31/08/2018

LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP LONDON, ENGLAND

N/A

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 8. A)

10.00%

9.99%

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

N/Ax

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)

10.00%

Total number of voting rights of is-suervii

273,543,272

273,543,272

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BVFCZV34

27,352,948

N/A

10.00%

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. A

27,352,948

10.00%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in-strumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Liontrust, London

Date of completion

31/08/2018

Disclaimer

RWS Holdings plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWS HOLDINGS PLC
08:27a3 SEP 2018 - TR-1 : Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings (31 Aug 201..
PU
08/3030 AUG 2018 - TR-1 : Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings (29 Aug 20..
PU
08/2828 AUG 2018 - TR-1 : Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings (24 Aug 20..
PU
07/099 JUL 2018 - TR-1 : Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings (9 Jul 2018..
PU
07/05RWS : 5 Jul 2018 - Increase in Share Capital – 5 July 2018
PU
07/05RWS : 5 Jul 2018 - Director/PDMR Shareholding – Neil Simpkin
PU
06/28RWS HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/16RWS : Language Solutions Receives LSP-BEST® Award for Third Consecutive Year
PU
05/01RWS : 1 May 2018 - Director/PDMR Shareholding – Lara Boro
PU
04/24RWS : 24 Apr 2018 - Half Year Trading Statement (April 2018)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/29RWS HOLDINGS : A Volatile Year 
2016CAPITAL EXPENDITURES : Do You Use Gross Or Net CapEx? 
2016RWS HOLDINGS : A Niche Company Patently Well-Placed For Long-Term Growth? 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 299 M
EBIT 2018 65,7 M
Net income 2018 48,0 M
Debt 2018 68,3 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 31,10
P/E ratio 2019 21,88
EV / Sales 2018 4,48x
EV / Sales 2019 3,90x
Capitalization 1 272 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,83  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard James Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Stephen Brode Chairman
Desmond Kenneth Neil Glass CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Aletto Roberto Director-Information Technology
Elisabeth A. Lucas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWS HOLDINGS PLC1 648
FISERV22.12%32 423
WORLDPAY INC7.04%30 387
WIRECARD105.54%27 418
FIRST DATA CORP53.92%24 016
CINTAS CORPORATION36.92%22 677
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.