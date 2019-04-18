Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  RWS Holdings plc       GB0033673939

RWS HOLDINGS PLC
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RWS : 18 Apr 2019 - Half Year Trading Statement (April 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

For immediate release

18 April 2019

RWS Holdings plc

Half Year Trading Statement

RWS Holdings plc ("RWS", "the Group"), one of the world's leading language, intellectual property support services and localization providers, today provides an update on trading for the half year ended 31 March 2019 ("the first half"), ahead of the announcement of its half year results on 11 June 2019.

Trading and financial update

RWS has performed strongly during the first half with record revenues of £172.3m, compared to £139.6m in the first half of 2018, an increase of 23% or 10%1 on an underlying like-for-like basis.

Adjusted profit before tax (before amortization of intangibles and exceptional acquisition costs) is expected to be not less than £35.5m, a 24% increase over the prior year (2018: £28.6m). This growth has been driven by stronger results from RWS Moravia and an improved performance at RWS Life Sciences.

The margin improvement at RWS Moravia reflects the growth in demand for higher value localization services from several of its top technology clients, favourable exchange rates and overhead cost reduction resulting from last year's restructuring combined with an ongoing focus on operational efficiency. In the first half, RWS Moravia's revenue was up by 10%2.

The first half also saw a strong sales performance from RWS IP Services (+13%2), with our European patent filing offering performing particularly well. Our PCT translation business also had a good first half, and our operations in China (+27%2) and Japan (+20%2) saw continued strong growth. We go into the second half with an excellent pipeline of prominent new clients.

RWS Life Sciences had a good first half (+6%2) with revenue from our specialist and high value linguistic validation offering up 26%2. Following the transfer of Moravia's life sciences clients, revenue from these accounts has grown by 16%2, testament to the value delivered through our dedicated life sciences division.

The Group continues to enjoy excellent cash generation and net debt has reduced to £63.9m (31 March 2018: £82.8m; 30 September 2018: £65.1m). This follows the US$6.0m acquisition of Alpha Translations Canada Inc. on 17 January 2019, and the final dividend payment of £16.4m for the financial year ended 30 September 2018, which was paid in February. The Board anticipates that strong cash generation will continue to support the Group's acquisition strategy and its progressive dividend policy.

1Indicates on a like-for-like basis, excluding impact of foreign exchange and the acquisition of Alpha Translations Canada Inc., and adjusted to include Moravia's October 2017 pre-acquisition results.

2Indicates on a like-for-like basis, excluding impact of foreign exchange. The following adjustments have also been made:

-RWS Moravia's revenue includes October 2017 pre-acquisition results and the transfer of life sciences clients to RWS Life Sciences

-RWS Life Sciences revenue includes the transfer of RWS Moravia's life sciences clients

Andrew Brode, Chairman of RWS, commented:

"We have had an excellent first half with double-digit underlying revenue growth from our two largest divisions.

"Following last year's assimilation and rebranding of Moravia, we are encouraged by the strong performance from this division in the first half and the associated uplift in margins.

"Likewise, I am delighted with the revenue performance from our core IP Services business and particularly the growth in APAC, a region of key focus for the business.

"We remain focused on organic growth and the excellent cross-selling opportunities that are on offer through our enhanced service offering, while continuing to review selective potential acquisitions.

"Following a strong first half, we are confident of achieving another record year."

For further information, please contact:

RWS Holdings plc

Andrew Brode, Chairman

01753 480200

Richard Thompson, Chief Executive Officer

MHP

Katie Hunt / Simon Hockridge

0203 128 8100

Numis

Stuart Skinner / Kevin Cruickshank (Nominated

0207 260 1000

Adviser)

About RWS

RWS is the world's leading provider of intellectual property support services (patent translations, international patent filing solutions and searches), a market leader in life sciences translations and linguistic validation, a leading localization provider, and a high-level specialist language service provider in other technical areas, providing for the diverse needs of a blue-chip multinational client base spanning Europe, North America and Asia.

RWS is based in the UK, with offices across five continents. The company is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains certain statements that are forward-looking. These include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations and those of our officers, Directors and employees concerning, amongst other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the business we operate. By their nature, these statements involve uncertainty since future events and circumstances can cause results and developments to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this document and, unless otherwise required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. The Company and its Directors accept no liability to third parties in respect of this document save as would arise under English law.

Disclaimer

RWS Holdings plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RWS HOLDINGS PLC
02:08aRWS : 18 Apr 2019 - Half Year Trading Statement (April 2019)
PU
02/2525 FEB 2019 - TR-1 : Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings (25 Feb 20..
PU
02/19RWS : 19 Feb 2019 - PDMR Disclosure – 2019 Sharesave Scheme
PU
02/13RWS : 13 Feb 2019 - Result of AGM – 13 February 2019
PU
02/13RWS : 13 Feb 2019 - AGM Statement – 13 February 2019
PU
01/24RWS HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/23RWS : 23 Jan 2019 - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM – Jan 2019
PU
01/17RWS : 17 Jan 2019 - Acquisition of Alpha Translations Canada Inc.
PU
2018RWS : 11 Dec 2018 - RWS Final Results 2018
PU
201822 NOV 2018 - TR-1 : Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings (21 Nov 20..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 347 M
EBIT 2019 68,4 M
Net income 2019 37,6 M
Debt 2019 38,1 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 39,85
P/E ratio 2020 35,31
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 1 483 M
Chart RWS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
RWS Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,25  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard James Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Stephen Brode Chairman
Joe Lugo Chief Operating Officer
Desmond Kenneth Neil Glass CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Aletto Roberto Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWS HOLDINGS PLC1 935
WORLDPAY INC45.90%34 881
CINTAS CORPORATION24.98%21 890
LG CORP--.--%11 708
EDENRED28.59%11 442
TELEPERFORMANCE19.77%11 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About