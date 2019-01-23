RWS : 23 Jan 2019 - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM – Jan 2019

For immediate release

23 January 2019

RWS Holdings plc

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

RWS Holdings plc ("RWS") confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 and Notice of AGM were posted to shareholders on 21 January 2019. The AGM will be held at 11:30 a.m. on 13 February 2019 at the offices of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London, EC4N 6AF.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts is available on the Company's website: www.rws.com.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Thompson, Chief Executive Officer 01753 480200 MHP Katie Hunt / Simon Hockridge 0203 128 8100 Numis Stuart Skinner / Kevin Cruickshank (Nominated 0207 260 1000 Adviser) About RWS

RWS is the world's leading provider of intellectual property support services (patent translations, international patent filing solutions and searches), a market leader in life sciences translations and linguistic validation, a leading localization provider, and a high-level specialist language service provider in other technical areas, providing for the diverse needs of a blue-chip multinational client base spanning Europe, North America and Asia.

RWS is based in the UK, with offices in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Japan, Australia and Argentina, and is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.