RWS : 9 Oct 2018 - Capital Markets Event 2018

10/09/2018 | 08:28am CEST

For immediate release

9 October 2018

RWS Holdings plc

Capital Markets Event

RWS Holdings plc ("RWS", "the Group"), one of the world's leading language, intellectual property support services and localization providers, is hosting a capital markets event for investors and analysts in London this afternoon.

The event will be hosted by Andrew Brode, Chairman, and Richard Thompson, CEO, together with key members of RWS's management team. Following a period of rapid growth and diversification, the presentations will provide a deep dive into the Group's newer businesses, RWS Moravia and RWS Life Sciences. These will be provided alongside an update on the technology platforms used within its intellectual property businesses and an overview of how the Group is executing on its strategy to create value and capitalise on its key growth opportunities. The content is primarily educational and no new material information on the Group will be disclosed. The presentation will be made available on the RWS website shortly after the event.

Due to the proximity of this event to RWS's full year trading announcement, RWS today confirms that the Group's trading performance for the year ended 30 September 2018 was at least in line with expectations. A full trading update will be provided on 18 October, as previously announced.

For further information, please contact:

RWS Holdings plc

Andrew Brode, Chairman

01753 480200

Richard Thompson, Chief Executive Officer

MHP

Katie Hunt / Nessyah Hartrws@mhpc.com0203 128 8156

Numis

Stuart Skinner / Kevin Cruickshank (Nominated Adviser) /Michael Burke (Corporate Broker)

0207 260 1000

About RWS:

RWS is the world's leading provider of intellectual property support services (patent translations, international patent filing solutions and searches), a market leader in life sciences translations and linguistic validation, a leading localisation provider, and a high level specialist language service provider in other technical areas, providing for the diverse needs of a blue-chip multinational client base from Europe, North America and Asia. RWS is based in the UK, with offices in Europe, the USA, China, Japan, Latin American and Australia, and is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

Disclaimer

RWS Holdings plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:27:15 UTC
