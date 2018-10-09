RWS : 9 Oct 2018 - Capital Markets Event 2018

For immediate release

RWS Holdings plc ("RWS", "the Group"), one of the world's leading language, intellectual property support services and localization providers, is hosting a capital markets event for investors and analysts in London this afternoon.

The event will be hosted by Andrew Brode, Chairman, and Richard Thompson, CEO, together with key members of RWS's management team. Following a period of rapid growth and diversification, the presentations will provide a deep dive into the Group's newer businesses, RWS Moravia and RWS Life Sciences. These will be provided alongside an update on the technology platforms used within its intellectual property businesses and an overview of how the Group is executing on its strategy to create value and capitalise on its key growth opportunities. The content is primarily educational and no new material information on the Group will be disclosed. The presentation will be made available on the RWS website shortly after the event.

Due to the proximity of this event to RWS's full year trading announcement, RWS today confirms that the Group's trading performance for the year ended 30 September 2018 was at least in line with expectations. A full trading update will be provided on 18 October, as previously announced.

