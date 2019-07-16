Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/16 05:49:04 am
10.318 EUR   +1.61%
05:47aRyanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
05:41aRyanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
05:39aRYANAIR : 737 MAX woes hobble budget carrier Ryanair
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

737 MAX Woes Hobble Budget Carrier Ryanair--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Ryanair Holdings PLC said delays in deliveries of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX passenger jet will lower growth next summer, forcing Europe's largest budget airline to close some of its bases and make cuts at others this winter.

The carrier said Tuesday it now expects passenger growth of 3% in the summer of 2020, down from an earlier forecast of 7%. Ryanair blamed the lower guidance on expected delays in receiving a fleet of 737 MAXs. The news represents the latest ripple effect across the aviation industry of the grounding of the Boeing jet and the continued uncertainty on when the plane will be able to fly again.

The 737 MAX is the latest version of Boeing's best-selling, single-aisle passenger jet. It competes with a version of Airbus SE's narrow-body A320. The two planes have grown into the aviation industry's workhorses, prized by airlines for their fuel-efficient engines, expanded range and smaller size -- allowing flexibility to serve smaller markets.

The jet was grounded earlier this year following two fatal crashes, one in Ethiopia earlier this year and one off the coast of Indonesia last year respectively. Boeing is working on a software fix to its flight control system and will need regulatory approval around the world once it has done that.

Ryanair said it remains committed to the 737 MAX jets and now expects it will return to flying service before the end of 2019, though it added that an exact date remains uncertain. The airline is a large buyer of the MAX 200, a variant of the new jet, having ordered 58 of the aircraft, but is now planning its 2020 summer schedules based on taking up to 30 by the end of May 2020.

The airline, which had been due to receive its first MAX planes this spring, had already warned in May that profit would be dented this year because of the grounding.

Ryanair said the grounding would reduce its overall fleet size next year. It expects to add 30 jets to its network by next summer, instead of the planned 58. This also means that passenger numbers in the year to March 2021 are now expected to be around 157 million, down from 162 million it previously forecast.

The company said it is starting talks with its airports to determine which of Ryanair's underperforming or loss-making destinations could be cut or closed. The airline said it would start such pruning in November.

Other airlines have also warned about the impact of the MAX grounding. On Monday American Airlines Group Inc. said issues related to jet are expected to continue to cause significant disruption to customers and financial costs, while Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA last week said it would book an accounting charge and that growth would be weaker because of the grounding.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.02% 361.61 Delayed Quote.13.28%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 10.21% 363.67986 Delayed Quote.3.18%
RIPPLE - BITCOIN 1.13%End-of-day quote.-69.67%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM 0.75% 0.0014 End-of-day quote.-47.22%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.63% 0.3119 End-of-day quote.-15.36%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 1.54% 10.245 Delayed Quote.-5.70%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 0.89% 10.245 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
05:47aRyanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
05:41aRyanair halves 2020 growth plans on Boeing MAX delays
RE
05:39aRYANAIR : 737 MAX woes hobble budget carrier Ryanair
AQ
05:22a737 MAX Woes Hobble Budget Carrier Ryanair--Update
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:40aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 led higher by Burberry; profit alert hits A.G.B..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:40aRyanair Expects Lower Summer 2020 Growth, to Close Bases on Boeing MAX Jet De..
DJ
02:25aRYANAIR : Expects b737 max delays to slow s20 growth
PU
07/15Boeing 737 MAX in Ryanair Livery Spotted With New Name -The Guardian
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 428 M
EBIT 2020 996 M
Net income 2020 855 M
Debt 2020 1 167 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 11 418 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,8  €
Last Close Price 10,2  €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.53%12 906
DELTA AIR LINES INC.23.65%39 384
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC9.06%23 545
AIR CHINA LTD.19.90%17 816
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY12.20%11 807
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.27.37%11 334
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About