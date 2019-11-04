Log in
Austrian Airlines plans to cut 500 jobs to reduce costs - source

0
11/04/2019 | 12:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Planes of Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines are parked at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Austrian Airlines, owned by Germany's Lufthansa, plans to lay off around 500 staff as part of efforts to reduce annual costs by about 100 million euros (£86 million), a person familiar with the plan said on Monday.

The carrier has faced increasingly stiff competition from low-cost carriers including easyJet, Wizz Air and Ryanair's Laudamotion on short-haul routes out of its base, Vienna.

The plan to reduce costs is due to be officially announced on Thursday, when Lufthansa publishes its third-quarter results.

Austrian Airlines declined to comment.

Austrian media reported the cost-cutting plan last week. Austrian Airlines now has just over 7,000 employees, roughly 1,200 more than after the last round of job cuts in 2012.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Additional reporting by Kirsti Knolle in Vienna; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET 3.80% 1310 Delayed Quote.14.21%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 1.24% 15.95 Delayed Quote.-20.03%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 8.47% 13.44 Delayed Quote.15.26%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.46% 3904 Delayed Quote.37.33%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 372 M
EBIT 2020 947 M
Net income 2020 815 M
Debt 2020 1 088 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
EV / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 13 599 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,75  €
Last Close Price 12,39  €
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS15.26%15 184
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.26%36 096
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.46%23 191
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.06%15 884
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-12.20%13 931
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-3.79%11 461
