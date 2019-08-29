Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

From The Sky To The Sea: Ryanair Supports IWDG's Latest Whaletrack Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:26am EDT

Funds Raised Through Customer Carbon Offsets

Ryanair, Europe's greenest/cleanest major airline, today (30 Aug) announced support for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group's latest project as part of its Whaletrack Ireland initiative - a major ongoing study focusing on marine top predators along a 100m stretch of coast from Cork to Galway.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) is an organisation dedicated to the conservation of whales, dolphins, and porpoises. Ryanair is working with the IWDG on key conservation campaigns throughout the year, including its vital Whaletrack Ireland initiative.

This latest project has already documented 30 individually recognisable humpback whales off the Southwest coast of Ireland - and has confirmed that 26 of these (90%) are known individuals, having been recorded by IWDG in previous years. Such a high re-sighting rate confirms the importance of the Irish southwest as critical feeding habitat for some of the oceans largest predators.'

Support for this partnership is funded through carbon offset donations - Ryanair customers can now offset the carbon cost of their flight by making a voluntary donation to our climate charity partners at the end of the booking process. Ryanair has also partnered with First Climate, Renature Monchique, and Native Woodland Trust which carry out projects in Uganda, Portugal and Ireland respectively.

Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer, Kenny Jacobs said:

'We are delighted to support the IWDG, through our customer's carbon offset donations, in their latest Whaletrack Ireland project. These studies are vital to the conservation of Ireland's whales, dolphins and porpoises - and in turn its broader marine biodiversity - so it's great to see these projects in action, documenting a high number of humpback whales and other marine predators off Ireland's Southwest coast.

Ryanair is Europe's greenest/cleanest major airline, operating the youngest fleet (average age of six years) with the highest load factors. With our carbon offsetting initiative we continue to lead the way, and we encourage our customers to continue supporting these exciting partnerships by making carbon offset donations when booking flights on the Ryanair.com website.'

IWDG CEO, Dr Simon Berrow said:

'Whales and dolphins are top predators and their health reflects the health of our oceans. With this latest Whaletrack Ireland project, we hope to learn more about biological and oceanographic features of the 100m contour line from Cork to Galway - which is understood to be a hotbed for marine predators, including dolphins, whales and porpoises.

With funding support from Ryanair customers, we are learning more about these whales - at population level and as individuals - and gaining vital insights into these charismatic mammals, their ecology, and how they are using our local waters.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
10:26aFROM THE SKY TO THE SEA : Ryanair Supports IWDG's Latest Whaletrack Project
PU
10:00aRYANAIR : Spanish cabin crew strike forces minimal Ryanair cancellations
RE
08/28EUROPE : Global growth worries keep a lid on European shares, chaotic Brexit loo..
RE
08/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Purdue, BP, Philip Morris, Toyota
08/28RYANAIR : Spanish union calls five-day Ryanair pilot strike
RE
08/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vivendi, Renault, Nissan, Amgen
08/23RYANAIR TO SHUT FOUR SPANISH BASE NE : union
RE
08/22RYANAIR : New Routes From Bucharest & Vilnius To London Southend
PU
08/22RYANAIR : says no flight disruption so far from UK pilot strike
RE
08/22RYANAIR : says no initial flight disruption from UK pilot strike
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 355 M
EBIT 2020 947 M
Net income 2020 806 M
Debt 2020 1 086 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 9 729 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,01  €
Last Close Price 8,74  €
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-18.70%10 786
DELTA AIR LINES INC.13.59%36 717
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC-1.53%21 183
AIR CHINA LTD.3.93%15 019
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.26%11 415
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-15.06%10 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group