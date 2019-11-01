RYANAIR : FIRST DUBLIN FLIGHT TO BILLUND TAKES OFF

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (1 Nov) celebrated the first flight of its Dublin route to Billund, which operates twice weekly, as part of Ryanair's Dublin Winter 2019 schedule.

This route will continue past March as part of Ryanair's Summer 2020 schedule so Dublin customers and visitors can book their flights to Billund as far out as October 2020.

To celebrate the start of this new route, Ryanair has released seats on sale from just €18.99, for travel from now until the end of March, which are only available for booking on the Ryanair.com website until midnight Sunday (3 Nov).

Ryanair's Eimear Ryan said:

'We're delighted to officially launch our first flight from Dublin to Billund today. Dublin customers can now book their flights to Billund as far out as October 2020.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just €18.99, for travel from now until March. These seats must be booked by midnight Sunday (3 Nov), only on the Ryanair.com website. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison, said:

'We are delighted to see Ryanair's route network go from strength to strength at Dublin Airport. Billund a beautiful, picturesque town in the centre of Denmark and the home of Lego so I have no doubt it will be a very popular destination for families. We will continue to work closely with Ryanair and its management team to promote this new service.'