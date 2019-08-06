Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
RYANAIR : JULY TRAFFIC GROWS 9% TO 14.8m CUSTOMERS

08/06/2019

RYANAIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS 9%TO 14.8mCUSTOMERS

Ryanair Holdings PLC today (6 August) released July traffic statistics as follows:

2018

2019 (LF)

Growth

Ryanair Group

13.6m

14.8m (97%)

+9%

Ryanair

13.1m

14.2m (97%)

+8%

Lauda*

0.5m

0.6m (96%)

+20%

*Lauda traffic for July 2018, and rolling annual, includes pre-consolidation traffic.

Rolling Annual

134.4m

148.2m (96%)

+10%

· Ryanair operated over 81,000 scheduled flights in July.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 07:04:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 371 M
EBIT 2020 955 M
Net income 2020 831 M
Debt 2020 1 088 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
EV / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 10 228 M
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,30  €
Last Close Price 9,14  €
Spread / Highest target 53,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-15.00%11 443
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.87%38 952
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.22%22 976
AIR CHINA LTD.11.26%16 411
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.78%11 376
ANA HOLDINGS INC (ADR)0.00%11 376
