RYANAIR : JULY TRAFFIC GROWS 9% TO 14.8m CUSTOMERS

RYANAIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS 9%TO 14.8mCUSTOMERS
Ryanair Holdings PLC today (6 August) released July traffic statistics as follows:
|
|
2018
|
2019 (LF)
|
Growth
|
Ryanair Group
|
13.6m
|
14.8m (97%)
|
+9%
|
Ryanair
|
13.1m
|
14.2m (97%)
|
+8%
|
Lauda*
|
0.5m
|
0.6m (96%)
|
+20%
*Lauda traffic for July 2018, and rolling annual, includes pre-consolidation traffic.
|
Rolling Annual
|
134.4m
|
148.2m (96%)
|
+10%
· Ryanair operated over 81,000 scheduled flights in July.
