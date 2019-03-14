RYANAIR : LAUNCHES NEW DUBLIN ROUTE TO BILLUND

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (14 Mar) announced a new Dublin route to Billund, with a twice weekly service commencing in October 2019, as part of Ryanair's Dublin winter 2019 schedule.

Ryanair's Dublin winter 2019 schedule offers 83 routes, including 2 new routes to Billund and Milan Malpensa, and over 700 weekly flights, which will deliver over 14.1m customers through Dublin Airport this year.

Dublin consumers and visitors can now book their holidays as far out as March 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair's customer care improvements, including:

Lowest Fares - find a cheaper fare within 3 hours, get paid the difference plus €5 MyRyanair credit

- deliver 90% target (excl. ATC) or 5% off following month's air fares Customer Care Charter - EU261 claims processed in 10 days, new 24/7 support, connect in 2 mins

- 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings Environmental Improvements - carbon offset programme, environmental partnerships & plastic free in 5 years

€199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track & priority boarding for freq. guests Digital Improvements - new fare finder, sports tickets, bespoke travel guides & faster mobile

To celebrate its new Billund route, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares from just €14.99, for travel in April and May, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (16 Mar), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair's Robin Kiely said:

'Ryanair is pleased to announce a new Dublin route to Billund, commencing in October, which will operate twice weekly, as part of our extended Dublin winter 2019 schedule. Customers in Dublin can now book flights on 83 routes as far out as March 2020.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats on sale from just €14.99, for travel in April and May, which must be booked by midnight Saturday (16 Mar). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'