RYANAIR : S JUNE CO2 EMISSIONS 66G PER PASSENGER/KM

RYANAIR'S CO 2 EMISSIONS FOR JUNE AT JUST 66G PER PASSENGER/KM

RYANAIR TO PAY OVER €630MIN ENVIRONMENTAL TAXES IN 2019 (+17%)

Ryanair today (4 July) released its June CO 2 emissions statistics, which show an ave. of 66g CO 2 per passenger/km.

June 2019 Total Kilometres 17,789m km Total Passengers 14.2m Total CO 2 Emissions 1,167 kt CO 2 Per Pax/km 66g

Ryanair is also publishing details of the environmental taxes it will pay in 2019 in order to dispel the myth that aviation does not pay environmental taxes. Over €540m in environmental taxes were paid in 2018 (FY19) and Ryanair expects this to rise to €630m in 2019 (FY20). This is €4.12 per passenger or 11% of Ryanair's average ticket price.

Environmental Taxes (€M) 2018 2019 (Est.) UK APD Tax 330 383 German APD Tax 88 85 Scandinavia APD Tax 5 5 Austrian APD Tax 5 6 BCN Tax 1 1 EU-ETS Payments 115 150 Total 544 630 Cost per Pax (% of ticket) €3.82 (10%) €4.12 (11%)

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair is Europe's greenest/cleanest major airline with the youngest fleet and highest load factors. Our CO 2 per passenger/km for June 2019 is 66g, almost half the rate of other flag carrier European airlines. We are also publishing our environmental taxes to dispel the myth that airlines pay no environmental taxes. Ryanair paid over €540m in environment taxes in 2018 and will pay over €630m in 2019 (up 17%). This equates to €4.12 per passenger, which is 11% of Ryanair's average air fare.

As part of Ryanair's environmental commitment, we are investing over US$20 billion in a fleet of 210 new Boeing 737 'gamechanger'aircraft, which will carry 4% more passengers but reduce fuel burn by 16% and cut noise emissions by 40%.'

