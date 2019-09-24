Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RYANAIR : UK CABIN CREW VOTE (80%) FOR 4 YEAR CLA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:27am EDT

RYANAIR UK CABIN CREW VOTE (80%) FOR 4 YEAR

COLLECTIVE LABOUR AGREEMENT (CLA)

Ryanair today (24 Sept) confirmed that its cabin crew based in the UK have voted by a majority of 80% in favour of a 4 year Collective Labour Agreement (CLA), to cover all Ryanair's directly employed cabin crew in the UK until March 2023.

This CLA will deliver a new pay structure with increased guaranteed income along with an industry leading 5/3 roster. The agreement was negotiated between Ryanair and the union UNITE.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
02:27aRYANAIR : Uk cabin crew vote (80%) for 4 year cla
PU
09/23Strains that sank Thomas Cook weigh on European airlines
RE
09/23LONDON MARKETS: Thomas Cook's Liquidation Wipes Out Travel Company Worth GBP1..
DJ
09/23Factbox - Who loses and who gains from the demise of Thomas Cook?
RE
09/23Thomas Cook collapse boosts rival holiday companies, budget airlines
RE
09/20RYANAIR : UK pilots cancel this month's strikes
RE
09/20RYANAIR : UK pilots cancel this month's strikes
RE
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/19RYANAIR : O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/19Ryanair expects to be flying Boeing 737 MAX by February-March 2020
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 337 M
EBIT 2020 939 M
Net income 2020 800 M
Debt 2020 1 085 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 11 227 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,01  €
Last Close Price 10,09  €
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Independent Executive Chairman
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.14%12 345
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.27%37 981
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC5.35%22 889
AIR CHINA LTD.10.86%16 054
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-23.74%11 844
ANA HOLDINGS INC-2.78%11 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group