RYANAIR : UK CABIN CREW VOTE (80%) FOR 4 YEAR CLA

RYANAIR UK CABIN CREW VOTE (80%) FOR 4 YEAR
COLLECTIVE LABOUR AGREEMENT (CLA)
Ryanair today (24 Sept) confirmed that its cabin crew based in the UK have voted by a majority of 80% in favour of a 4 year Collective Labour Agreement (CLA), to cover all Ryanair's directly employed cabin crew in the UK until March 2023.
This CLA will deliver a new pay structure with increased guaranteed income along with an industry leading 5/3 roster. The agreement was negotiated between Ryanair and the union UNITE.
