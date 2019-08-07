Log in
Ryanair : 92% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In July (Excl ATC)

08/07/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

  • 85% Of Customers Rate Ryanair 'Excellent/Very Good'

  • July Worst Month So Far In 2019 For ATC Delays

Ryanair today (7 Aug) released its July customer service statistics, which show that:

  • 92% of July flights arrived on-time (up from 84% July 2018) excl. ATC delays
  • ATC staff shortages delayed 16,500 Ryanair flights in July - the worst so far this year
  • 86 flights cancelled (down from 1,768 in July 2018)

Ryanair also released its July 'Rate My Flight' customer experience scores, which show 85% of over 131,000 respondents rated their flight 'Excellent/Very Good /Good', with high ratings for crew friendliness (91%), onboard service (89%), range of food & drink (83%), and boarding (81%).

July - Rate My Flight Excellent/Very Good /Good
Customer Experience 85%
Crew Friendliness 91%
Onboard Service 89%
Food & Drink Range 83%
Boarding 81%

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair carried almost 15m customers in July with over 92% of our 81,000 flights arriving on-time excl. ATC delays. While we continue to deliver industry leading punctuality, ATC staff shortages and disruptions regrettably had a huge impact in July across Europe - particularly in France, Germany, Spain, UK and Austria - making July the worst month so far in 2019 for these avoidable delays.

We're very pleased that 85% of customers surveyed (over 131,000) rated their Ryanair flight in July as 'Excellent/Very Good /Good' using Ryanair's Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email. We welcome this feedback, which encourages us to continuously improve our customer service.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 00:04:07 UTC
