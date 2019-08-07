Ryanair : 92% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In July (Excl ATC)

Ryanair today (7 Aug) released its July customer service statistics, which show that:
-
92% of July flights arrived on-time (up from 84% July 2018) excl. ATC delays
-
ATC staff shortages delayed 16,500 Ryanair flights in July - the worst so far this year
-
86 flights cancelled (down from 1,768 in July 2018)
Ryanair also released its July 'Rate My Flight' customer experience scores, which show 85% of over 131,000 respondents rated their flight 'Excellent/Very Good /Good', with high ratings for crew friendliness (91%), onboard service (89%), range of food & drink (83%), and boarding (81%).
|
July - Rate My Flight
|
Excellent/Very Good /Good
|
Customer Experience
|
85%
|
Crew Friendliness
|
91%
|
Onboard Service
|
89%
|
Food & Drink Range
|
83%
|
Boarding
|
81%
Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:
'Ryanair carried almost 15m customers in July with over 92% of our 81,000 flights arriving on-time excl. ATC delays. While we continue to deliver industry leading punctuality, ATC staff shortages and disruptions regrettably had a huge impact in July across Europe - particularly in France, Germany, Spain, UK and Austria - making July the worst month so far in 2019 for these avoidable delays.
We're very pleased that 85% of customers surveyed (over 131,000) rated their Ryanair flight in July as 'Excellent/Very Good /Good' using Ryanair's Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email. We welcome this feedback, which encourages us to continuously improve our customer service.'
