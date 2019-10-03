Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : 92% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In September (Excl ATC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

86% Of Customers Rate Ryanair 'Excellent/Very Good'

Ryanair today (3 Oct) released its September customer service statistics, which show that:

  • 92% of September flights arrived on-time (up from 89% September 2018) excl. ATC delays
  • ATC staff shortages delayed 15,455 Ryanair flights in September (21%)

Ryanair also released its September 'Rate My Flight' customer experience scores, which show 86% of over 145,000 respondents rated their flight 'Excellent/Very Good /Good', with high ratings for crew friendliness (91%), onboard service (89%), range of food & drink (82%), and boarding (82%).

September - Rate My Flight Excellent/Very Good /Good
Customer Experience 86%
Crew Friendliness 91%
Onboard Service 89%
Food & Drink Range 82%
Boarding 82%

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair carried more than 14m customers in September with over 92% of our 73,300 flights arriving on-time excl. ATC delays. ATC staff shortages and disruptions continue to have a large impact on punctuality as we come to the end of summer peak, delaying more than one fifth of Ryanair flights last month - with UK, Germany, France and Spain as the worst ATC providers in September. Despite this, our punctuality continues to improve and is up year-on-year.

We're very pleased that 86% of customers surveyed (over 145,000) rated their Ryanair flight in September as 'Excellent/Very Good /Good' using Ryanair's Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email. We welcome this feedback, which encourages us to continuously improve our customer service.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:00:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
06:01aRYANAIR : Supports Native Woodland Trust's Latest Afforestation Project
PU
06:01aRYANAIR : 92% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In September (Excl ATC)
PU
10/02RYANAIR : Celebrates Carrying Record 150 Million Customers With “Millions-..
PU
10/02RYANAIR : German pilots vote (99%) for 4 year cla
PU
10/01EUROPE : Weak U.S., euro zone data push European shares lower
RE
10/01Ryanair can bide its time for better plane deals, says O'Leary
RE
10/01Ryanair can bide its time for better plane deals, says O'Leary
RE
10/01Ryanair boss slams UK aviation regulator after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
10/01Ryanair to ask Boeing to 'eat' any EU tariffs in jet trade war
RE
10/01RYANAIR : Launches new terceira lajes route to london stansted
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 351 M
EBIT 2020 939 M
Net income 2020 800 M
Debt 2020 1 096 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,52x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 11 559 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,14  €
Last Close Price 10,40  €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-3.30%12 800
DELTA AIR LINES INC.8.92%37 313
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.05%22 714
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-24.94%11 593
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-4.18%11 250
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED9.05%10 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group