Ryanair : 92% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In September (Excl ATC)

86% Of Customers Rate Ryanair 'Excellent/Very Good'
Ryanair today (3 Oct) released its September customer service statistics, which show that:
92% of September flights arrived on-time (up from 89% September 2018) excl. ATC delays
ATC staff shortages delayed 15,455 Ryanair flights in September (21%)
Ryanair also released its September 'Rate My Flight' customer experience scores, which show 86% of over 145,000 respondents rated their flight 'Excellent/Very Good /Good', with high ratings for crew friendliness (91%), onboard service (89%), range of food & drink (82%), and boarding (82%).
September - Rate My Flight
Excellent/Very Good /Good
Customer Experience
86%
Crew Friendliness
91%
Onboard Service
89%
Food & Drink Range
82%
Boarding
82%
Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:
'Ryanair carried more than 14m customers in September with over 92% of our 73,300 flights arriving on-time excl. ATC delays. ATC staff shortages and disruptions continue to have a large impact on punctuality as we come to the end of summer peak, delaying more than one fifth of Ryanair flights last month - with UK, Germany, France and Spain as the worst ATC providers in September. Despite this, our punctuality continues to improve and is up year-on-year.
We're very pleased that 86% of customers surveyed (over 145,000) rated their Ryanair flight in September as 'Excellent/Very Good /Good' using Ryanair's Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email. We welcome this feedback, which encourages us to continuously improve our customer service.'
