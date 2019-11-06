Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS

Ryanair : 93% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In October (Excl ATC)

11/06/2019

87% Of Customers Rate Ryanair 'Excellent/Very Good'

Ryanair today (6 Nov) released its October customer service statistics, which show that:

  • 93% of October flights arrived on-time (up from 90% October 2018) excl. ATC delays
  • ATC staff shortages delayed 11,346 Ryanair flights in October (15%)

Ryanair also released its October 'Rate My Flight' customer experience scores, which show 87% of over 168,000 respondents rated their flight 'Excellent/Very Good /Good', with high ratings for crew friendliness (92%), onboard service (91%), range of food & drink (85%), and boarding (83%).

October - Rate My Flight Excellent/Very Good/Good
Customer Experience 87%
Crew Friendliness 92%
Onboard Service 91%
Food & Drink Range 85%
Boarding 83%

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair carried close to 14m customers in October with over 93% of our 76,000 flights arriving on-time excl. ATC delays. ATC staff shortages and disruptions are still having a significant impact, delaying 15% of flights - with Germany, France and Spain as the worst ATC providers last month. Despite this, our punctuality is up both month-on-month and year-on-year.

We're very pleased that 87% of customers surveyed (over 168,000) rated their Ryanair flight in October as 'Excellent/Very Good /Good' using Ryanair's Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email. We welcome this feedback, which encourages us to continuously improve our customer service.'

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 10:59:03 UTC
