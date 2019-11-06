Ryanair : 93% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In October (Excl ATC)

87% Of Customers Rate Ryanair 'Excellent/Very Good'

Ryanair today (6 Nov) released its October customer service statistics, which show that:

93% of October flights arrived on-time (up from 90% October 2018) excl. ATC delays

ATC staff shortages delayed 11,346 Ryanair flights in October (15%)

Ryanair also released its October 'Rate My Flight' customer experience scores, which show 87% of over 168,000 respondents rated their flight 'Excellent/Very Good /Good', with high ratings for crew friendliness (92%), onboard service (91%), range of food & drink (85%), and boarding (83%).

October - Rate My Flight Excellent/Very Good/Good Customer Experience 87% Crew Friendliness 92% Onboard Service 91% Food & Drink Range 85% Boarding 83%

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair carried close to 14m customers in October with over 93% of our 76,000 flights arriving on-time excl. ATC delays. ATC staff shortages and disruptions are still having a significant impact, delaying 15% of flights - with Germany, France and Spain as the worst ATC providers last month. Despite this, our punctuality is up both month-on-month and year-on-year.

We're very pleased that 87% of customers surveyed (over 168,000) rated their Ryanair flight in October as 'Excellent/Very Good /Good' using Ryanair's Rate My Flight feature, which allows all customers to provide real-time reviews of their flights via the Ryanair app and email. We welcome this feedback, which encourages us to continuously improve our customer service.'