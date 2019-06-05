Ryanair : Becomes First Eu Airline to Report Monthly Co2 Emissions

Average Co 2 In May Of Just 66g, Almost 50% Lower Than Other Major Eu Airlines

Ryanair today (5 June) becomes the first EU airline to release monthly CO 2 emissions statistics, which show an average of 66g CO 2 per passenger/km in May 2019.

Metrics May 2019 Total Kilometres 17,529m km Total Passengers 14.1m Total CO 2 Emissions 1,157 kt CO 2 Per Pax/km 66g

With the highest passenger load factor (96%) and one of the youngest fleets (ave. of 6 years), Ryanair delivers the lowest CO 2 per passenger/km in the EU airline industry. Its current average CO 2 per pax/km of 67g p.a is substantially lower than its EU competitors, and Ryanair has committed to reducing this further to under 60g per pax/km by 2030 - as outlined in its Environmental Policy (click here). Ryanair's CO 2 per pax/km has been cut from 82g to 67g (-18%) over the last decade while high fare competitors such as Lufthansa, BA and AF-KLM currently generate over 120g per pax/km.

Ryanair's environmental commitment includes an investment of over US$20 billion in a fleet of 210 new Boeing 737 'gamechanger' aircraft, delivered between 2019 and 2024, which will carry 4% more passengers, but with 16% lower fuel burn and 40% lower noise emissions.

CO 2 per passenger/km is the most transparent way to accurately measure every airline operating in Europe. Ryanair will publish its monthly CO 2 emissions to show its environmental commitment and calls on all other EU airlines to do the same.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair is Europe's greenest/cleanest airline. We have the youngest fleet and highest load factors, so our CO 2 per passenger/km is 67g p.a (almost half the rate of other big European airlines). Over the past decade Ryanair's CO 2 per passenger/km has been cut by 18% from 82g to 67g, while competitors such as Lufthansa, BA and AF-KLM currently generate over 120g per passenger/km.

As part of Ryanair's environmental commitment, we will invest over US$20 billion in a fleet of 210 new Boeing 737 'gamechanger'aircraft, which will carry 4% more passengers but reduce fuel burn by 16% and cut noiseemissions by 40%.