"It is increasingly unlikely that there's going to be a hard Brexit," Michael O'Leary said at a news conference in Vienna.

Many people in Britain were of the opinion that a hard Brexit would be an act of "extraordinary self harm".

"I think it's likely that there will be some kind of agreement between the British and the Europeans, whether that's on the 31th of October or after... I do not know."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Deepa Babington)