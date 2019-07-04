Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : CO2 Emissions For June At Just 66g Per Passenger/Km Ryanair To Pay Over 630m In Environmental Taxes In 2019 (+17%)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 05:43am EDT

Ryanair today (4 July) released its June CO2 emissions statistics, which show an ave. of 66g CO2 per passenger/km.

June 2019
Total Kilometres 17,789m km
Total Passengers 14.2m
Total CO2 Emissions 1,167 kt
CO2 Per Pax/km 66g

Ryanair is also publishing details of the environmental taxes it will pay in 2019 in order to dispel the myth that aviation does not pay environmental taxes. Over €540m in environmental taxes were paid in 2018 (FY19) and Ryanair expects this to rise to €630m in 2019 (FY20). This is €4.12 per passenger or 11% of Ryanair's average ticket price.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'Ryanair is Europe's greenest/cleanest major airline with the youngest fleet and highest load factors. Our CO2per passenger/km for June 2019 is 66g, almost half the rate of other flag carrier European airlines. We are also publishing our environmental taxes to dispel the myth that airlines pay no environmental taxes. Ryanair paid over €540m in environment taxes in 2018 and will pay over €630m in 2019 (up 17%). This equates to €4.12 per passenger, which is 11% of Ryanair's average air fare.

As part of Ryanair's environmental commitment, we are investing over US$20 billion in a fleet of 210 new Boeing 737 'gamechanger'aircraft, which will carry 4% more passengers but reduce fuel burn by 16% and cut noiseemissions by 40%.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 09:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
06:03aRYANAIR : Supports Ireland Cerebral Palsy Football Team For The 2019 IFCPF World..
PU
06:03aRYANAIR : Launches New Bristol Ski Route To Grenoble
PU
05:43aRYANAIR : S june co2 emissions 66g per passenger/km
PU
05:43aRYANAIR : CO2 Emissions For June At Just 66g Per Passenger/Km Ryanair To Pay Ove..
PU
07/03RYANAIR : JUNE TRAFFIC GROWS 13% TO 14.2m CUSTOMERS
AQ
07/03RYANAIR : Launches New East Midlands Ski Route To Sofia
PU
07/03RYANAIR : 91% Of Ryanair Flights Arrived On Time In June (Excl ATC) 87% Of Custo..
PU
07/02RYANAIR : First East Midlands Flight To Nantes Takes Off
PU
07/02RYANAIR : Celebrates 3m Passengers In Nantes First Flight To East Midlands Takes..
PU
07/01RYANAIR : Launches “Digital Donation” Feature In Checkout To Help IS..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 440 M
EBIT 2020 1 006 M
Net income 2020 862 M
Debt 2020 1 150 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
EV / Sales2021 1,44x
Capitalization 12 025 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 12,7  €
Last Close Price 10,7  €
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Kyran McLaughlin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-0.65%13 564
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.31%38 323
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.14%23 384
AIR CHINA LTD.28.80%19 087
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY18.37%12 528
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.35.58%12 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About