RYANAIR HOLDINGS

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : Celebrates 3m Passengers In Nantes First Flight To East Midlands Takes Off

0
07/02/2019 | 03:48am EDT

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, yesterday (1 July) celebrated 3m passengers in Nantes airport since low fares first arrived in 2005. Ryanair also celebrated the first flight on its twice weekly Nantes service to East Midlands, its newest destination.

As part of its 2019 schedule, Ryanair operates 11 routes from Nantes to Dublin, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Fez, London Stansted, Malta, Manchester, Marseille, Naples, Seville and Valencia.

Nantes consumers and visitors can now book their holidays on as far out as March 2020, enjoying even lower fares and Ryanair's 2019 customer care improvements, including:

  • Lowest Fares - find a cheaper fare within 3 hours, get paid the difference plus €/£ 5 MyRyanair credit
  • Punctuality - deliver 90% target (excl. ATC) or 5% off following month's air fares
  • Customer Care Charter - EU261 claims processed in 10 days, new 24/7 support, connect in 2 mins
  • Care Improvements - 48-hour free of charge grace period for changes to bookings
  • Environmental Improvements - carbon offset programme, environmental partnerships & plastic free in 5 years
  • New Ryanair Choice - €199 annual fee for free seats, fast-track & priority boarding for freq. guests
  • Digital Improvements - new fare finder, sports tickets, bespoke travel guides & faster mobile

To celebrate, Ryanair has released seats for sale from Nantes from just €12.99, for travel in July, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday (3 July), only on the Ryanair.com website.

In Nantes, Ryanair's Hélène Bégasse said:

'We are pleased to celebrate 3m passengers in Nantes since the start of our operations in 2005, and to officially launch our new twice weekly summer service from Nantes to East Midlands as part of our summer 2019 schedule. Nantes consumers and visitors will be able to travel on 11 Ryanair routes in total as we continue growing Nantes routes, traffic, tourism and jobs.

To celebrate we are releasing seats for sale from Nantes from just €12.99 for travel in July, available for booking until midnight Wednesday (3 July). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Laurent Noirot-Cosson, commercial director at Nantes Atlantique VINCI airport said :

Ryanair was the first low-cost airline to operate in Nantes in 2005 and in 2018 represented over 8 million passengers p.a. in the Vinci airports network.

The 3 millions passengers in Nantes Atlantique that we celebrate today, confirm the durability of this collaboration and the associated airline offer which doubled in one year from Nantes as follows: Edinburg, Dublin, Fez, London Stansted, Manchester, Malta, Marseille, Naples, East Midlands, Seville and Valencia.'

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 07:47:04 UTC
