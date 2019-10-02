Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Ryanair Holdings    RY4C   IE00BYTBXV33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS

(RY4C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : Celebrates Carrying Record 150 Million Customers With “Millions-In-The-Air” Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:34am EDT

€30 OFF OVER 1 MILLION SEATS

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (2 Oct) launched a massive 'Millions-In-The-Air' sale, with up to €30 off return flights on over 1 million seats, to celebrate carrying a record-breaking 150 million customers across Europe in 12 months - more than 25 times the population of the island of Ireland.

This amazing seat sale across its European network is available for travel between October and May and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight on Friday, 4th October.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'We are delighted to have carried a record-breaking 150 million customers over the past 12 months. To celebrate the 150 million customers who chose to fly Ryanair this year, we've launched a 'Millions-In-The-Air' seat sale with up to €30 off return flights on over 1 million seats across our European network.

This amazing offer is for travel between October and May and will end at midnight (24:00hrs) on Friday, 4 October so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain break today.'

Book Here: www.ryanair.com/ie/en/plan-trip/explore/flight-deals-and-sales

Disclaimer

Ryanair Holdings plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 15:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RYANAIR HOLDINGS
12:10pU.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash
RE
11:34aRYANAIR : Celebrates Carrying Record 150 Million Customers With “Millions-..
PU
06:29aRYANAIR : German pilots vote (99%) for 4 year cla
PU
10/01EUROPE : Weak U.S., euro zone data push European shares lower
RE
10/01Ryanair can bide its time for better plane deals, says O'Leary
RE
10/01Ryanair can bide its time for better plane deals, says O'Leary
RE
10/01Ryanair boss slams UK aviation regulator after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
10/01Ryanair to ask Boeing to 'eat' any EU tariffs in jet trade war
RE
10/01RYANAIR : Launches new terceira lajes route to london stansted
PU
10/01EUROPE MARKETS: Bank Of America Says European Stocks Should Climb As Market S..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 8 351 M
EBIT 2020 940 M
Net income 2020 800 M
Debt 2020 1 085 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 12 010 M
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,14  €
Last Close Price 10,80  €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Bonderman Independent Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS0.47%12 800
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.25%37 313
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.91%22 714
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-23.01%11 593
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-4.47%11 250
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED9.05%10 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group