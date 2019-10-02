Ryanair : Celebrates Carrying Record 150 Million Customers With “Millions-In-The-Air” Sale

€30 OFF OVER 1 MILLION SEATS

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (2 Oct) launched a massive 'Millions-In-The-Air' sale, with up to €30 off return flights on over 1 million seats, to celebrate carrying a record-breaking 150 million customers across Europe in 12 months - more than 25 times the population of the island of Ireland.

This amazing seat sale across its European network is available for travel between October and May and can only be found on the Ryanair.com website, from now until midnight on Friday, 4th October.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said:

'We are delighted to have carried a record-breaking 150 million customers over the past 12 months. To celebrate the 150 million customers who chose to fly Ryanair this year, we've launched a 'Millions-In-The-Air' seat sale with up to €30 off return flights on over 1 million seats across our European network.

This amazing offer is for travel between October and May and will end at midnight (24:00hrs) on Friday, 4 October so customers should log on quickly and bag a bargain break today.'

Book Here: www.ryanair.com/ie/en/plan-trip/explore/flight-deals-and-sales