Ryanair : & European Charity Partner Pequeño Deseo Grant First Wish As Partners

Ryanair, Europe's No.1 airline, today (20 Jun) in partnership with Pequeño Deseo Foundation in Madrid, granted the wish of 4-year-old Zaira.

The Pequeño Deseo Foundation, who aims to fulfil the wishes of children with chronic diseases or poor prognosis, teamed up with Ryanair to organise a surprise trip to Tenerife for Zaira and her family along with arranging an exclusive one-to-one meeting with her favourite character, Peppa Pig.

Ryanair selected Pequeño Deseo as its 2019 chosen European charity partner. Its is a Spanish non-profit organisation, that supports sick children by making their wishes come true. Through this new partnership, Ryanair and its customers will support key fundraising and awareness initiatives throughout the year across Spain and Europe.

Ryanair's Alejandra Ruiz said:

'Ryanair is delighted support the Pequeño Deseo Foundation, which does so much to help children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. This foundation is Ryanair's chosen European charity partner for 2019 and we're extremely proud to be able to help them grant wishes like Zaira's. All of us here in Ryanair are looking forward to showcase more of the great work that Pequeño Deseo do.'

Cristina Cuadrado of Pequeño Deseo Foundation said:

'Making Zaira's wish come true with Ryanair has been very exciting because it demonstrates our joint collaboration in the best way, and we are very grateful to the Ryanair team for making this wish possible, and especially for getting involved so much to turn it into an unforgettable experience for Zaira and her family.'