Ryanair : First Exeter Flights Take Off 3 New Routes To Malta, Naples & Malaga

Ryanair, Europe's No. 1 airline, today (2 Apr) celebrated its first ever Exeter flights (at its 21st UK airport) with the start of its new twice weekly service to Malta, the first route of its 2019 Exeter summer schedule in addition to Malaga and Naples. Ryanair also announced that its services to Malaga and Malta will continue for winter, operating twice weekly from October, which will help deliver 85,000 customers p.a. at Exeter Airport this year.

Ryanair's Exeter winter 2019 schedule will deliver:

2 new winter routes: Malaga (2 per week) & Malta (2)

4 weekly flights

85,000 customers p.a.

To celebrate the start of its first flights from Exeter, Ryanair has released seats from Exeter from just £14.99, for travel in April and May, which are only available for booking on the Ryanair.com website until midnight Thursday (4 Apr).

In Exeter, Ryanair's Roseanne Regan said:

'We're delighted to officially launch our first ever Exeter flights, at our 21st UK airport, with the start of our twice weekly service to Malta, one of 3 new Exeter summer 2019 routes in addition to Malaga and Naples. We're also pleased to announce our twice weekly services to Malta and Malaga will continue for winter 2019, which will help deliver 85,000 customers through the airport this year.

To celebrate low fares officially arriving at Exeter, we are releasing seats for sale from Exeter from just £14.99 for travel in April and May, which are available for booking until midnight, Thursday 4th April. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.'

Exeter Airport Managing Director Matt Roach said:

'This is the first time we have welcomed Ryanair to Exeter and we're thrilled to offer customers even more choice from their local airport to these popular sunshine destinations. We're gearing up for a busy 2019 with over 40 routes across the UK and Europe, and we continue to invest in the airport's facilities to meet growing demand. Having previously been voted the world's happiest airport, we want to make sure passengers continue to have a great experience flying out of Exeter.'

Peter Vella, Director UK & Ireland, Malta Tourism Authority, said:

'We are delighted that Ryanair has invested in connecting Exeter with Malta, which raises Ryanair's total number of regional connections from the UK to Malta to 17. Ryanair is Malta's most connected airline for British tourists and with the UK market accounting for nearly a quarter of all holidaymakers to our three islands, Malta, Gozo and Comino, Ryanair is a strategic partner growing tourism. Tourists are drawn all year round to the islands as they have so much to offer from, Europe's best diving spots to world-class music festivals and streets brimming with history and culture.'